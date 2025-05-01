Fundraiser Lunch Raises £73,555 To Support People With Cancer

Share Post Share Email

Annual event sees dazzling afternoon of generosity and glamour at Edinburgh hotel

HUNDREDS of guests raised thousands of pounds at a spectacular charity lunch in support of people living with cancer, in a sell-out event hosted at one of Edinburgh’s most iconic hotels.

The popular Ladies Love Lunch fundraiser returned for its 13th year, drawing a crowd of more than 400 stylish supporters who filled the ballroom at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on 25th April.

Organised by cancer support charity Maggie’s, the vibrant afternoon offered guests an unforgettable mix of uplifting entertainment, emotional storytelling, and first-class food and hospitality.

This year’s event was hosted by much-loved Scottish comedian Craig Hill, who brought trademark energy and humour to the afternoon, ensuring guests were kept entertained from the outset.

Steven Lindsay, Centre Fundraiser at Maggie’s said: “The support shown at this year’s lunch was nothing short of extraordinary. Every ticket bought, every bid placed, and every raffle entered helps us to continue offering vital support to those impacted by a cancer diagnosis and their loved ones across Edinburgh and the Borders.

“These funds will directly support hundreds of individuals and families at a time when they need it most, and for that, we’re truly grateful.”

Guests enjoyed a luxurious three-course meal prepared by Sheraton Grand’s chefs, alongside a drink reception sponsored by Lind and Lime and entertainment from BLEEKER, who closed the event with a celebratory performance.

Fundraising highlights included the highly anticipated Diamond Raffle, generously sponsored by jewellers Hamilton & Inches, with one lucky guest winning a show-stopping prize worth thousands of pounds. Luxury Scottish brand Strathberry also contributed to the excitement with a surprise bag giveaway.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager of the Sheraton Grand said: “We’re incredibly proud to have hosted this event for more than a decade, but this year felt especially powerful.

“Maggie’s provides an irreplaceable lifeline to so many, and to know the Sheraton Grand continues to play a small part in supporting that work means the world to our team.”

Funds raised on the day will go directly towards Maggie’s Edinburgh, which provides free cancer support and information in a welcoming, non-clinical environment. Contributions help ensure the centre can continue delivering emotional, practical and psychological support to anyone affected by cancer.

A key moment came with a moving speech from guest speaker Lucy Turner, who shared her personal lived experience with head and neck cancer. Now eight months pregnant, Lucy recreated her heartfelt story, stressing the fantastic support that Maggie’s provides.

Lucy said: “’Coming to Maggie’s helped me reset my expectations and take action that supported me to rebuild my strength and achieve outcomes which seemed impossible.

“After I left, I applied myself a lot more because I felt more was possible for me.

“Maggie’s will not perform a procedure to remove cancer, Maggie’s will cultivate the strength in the person to face cancer and get the best kind of treatment outcomes.”

With support from a host of sponsors, donors, and partners, the event’s success continues to be a true team effort. Organisers paid special tribute to long-time attendees and those behind the scenes who’ve championed the event since its inception.

Now firmly established as one of Edinburgh’s standout fundraising events, the team at Maggie’s and Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa hope to build on the momentum and continue the tradition well into the future.