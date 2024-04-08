Further Industrial Action Drives Night Time Economy Losses to Exceed 5 Billion Say NTIA

Share Tweet Share Email

NTIA CEO Michael Kill addresses the impact of industrial action as the sector is expected to exceed an estimated £5 Billion in lost revenue, as further strike action is announced.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), representing night-time businesses, expresses profound concern regarding the recent industrial action announced by the ASLEF union and London Underground. The strike, scheduled to run from April 5th to April 8th, including a six-day ban on overtime, poses significant challenges to the night-time economy and hospitality sectors, compounding existing economic hardships.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill underscores the adverse effects of industrial action on the transport infrastructure, resulting in an estimated £5 billion in lost revenue for the night-time economy and hospitality sectors throughout the strike period.

Kill emphasises the critical state of the industry, citing significant revenue losses, high operating costs, and increased taxation, leading to thousands of business closures. He urges the government to intervene, prioritise people’s well-being and address the crisis, reiterating the proposed reduction in VAT for hospitality and night-time economy businesses to provide essential financial relief.

“The continuation of industrial action is without doubt taking its toll on businesses and has added to the current challenges faced by the sector. This cannot continue if we are to build back and recover from what feels like a four-year hangover,” Kill added.

He notes that disruption caused by industrial action and rising costs not only affects livelihoods but also jeopardises the safety and well being of both staff and customers, who must navigate their way home late at night.

Acknowledging the lawful nature of industrial action, Kill stresses the importance of dialogue and collaboration. He urges all parties to engage in meaningful discussions to find solutions that mitigate negative economic impacts.

The NTIA encourages the ASLEF union and London Underground Drivers to consider the broader consequences of their actions and seek solutions that protect member welfare and local business viability. Kill believes open discussions can lead to creative alternatives balancing workers’ rights and night-time economy needs.

During this period, the NTIA advises individuals to check travel plans in advance, as services will operate on an amended timetable. The NTIA pledges to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates.

In conclusion, Kill reaffirms the NTIA’s commitment to supporting the night-time economy and advocating for its sustainable growth. He calls for collaboration to find long-term solutions, securing the future success of city night-time businesses and ensuring the continued flourishing of the vibrant night-time economy.