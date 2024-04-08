Back To The Floor Raises Over £258k In Support Of Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

Photography Credit – Jeremy Rata

Hospitality Action celebrated the triumphant return of their much-loved Back to the Floor event last week, raising an astonishing £258,643 for the charity.

Returning for a sixth time and hosted by James Clarke, General Manager of Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, the fundraiser saw senior hospitality figures return to their hospitality roots in the role of waiter or sommelier for the evening with an outpouring of support from across the industry, underscoring the resilience and unity of the hospitality community during challenging times.

Co-founder Danny Pecorelli, Managing Director at Exclusive Collection, was joined by over 80 leading names from across the hospitality industry including Michael Bonsor, Managing Director, Rosewood London, Tej Walia, General Manager, Foxhills Club & Resort and Joanne Taylor-Stagg, General Manager, Athenaeum Hotel & Residences who returned to the floor to test their silver service skills for 500 guests in aid of Hospitality Action, which acts as the safety net for industry households across the UK.

Guests were welcomed with a champagne Taittinger and canapé reception followed by a sumptuous three course meal. Entertainment, laughter and merrymaking mischief were the order of the night as a team of top hoteliers put their silver service and playful sabotage skills to the test once again in a friendly battle to earn the most tips in recognition of the tireless efforts their exceptional teams carry out every day.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive at Hospitality Action, said: “This has proven to be the most successful fundraising event in Hospitality Action’s 187-year history. It really is a sight to behold watching such industry veterans roll their sleeves up as waiters and sommeliers and serve guests with such enthusiasm and expertise along with a healthy dose of horseplay. A big thank you to all in attendance for their incredibly generous tips and to those who have worked tirelessly to organise such a wonderful event with funds raised going directly to help those most in need in our industry.“