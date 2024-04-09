SIBA Partners With Great British Pub Awards To Launch New ‘Best Beer Pub’ Award For 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) has partnered with the Great British Pub Awards to introduce a brand-new category for Best Beer Pub, with nominations now open.

Building on the success of SIBA’s “Independent Beer Bar” which they brought to the Awards in 2023 and which will return again in 2024, the new SIBA sponsored “Best Beer Pub” award is open to all pubs with a focus on their exceptional beer offer. The winner must consistently deliver value and high standards through their range, showcasing the quality of their serve, cellar management and training, staff knowledge and excellent customer service.

SIBA Chief Executive Andy Slee will join the judging panel for 2024 and had this to say on the awards; “SIBA are proud to be supporting the Great British Pub Awards in seeking to highlight the UK’s best beer pubs. Quality beer goes hand in hand with a superb pub – and with the vast majority of the beer produced by independent breweries being sold to pubs in their local area, the Great British Pub is absolutely vital to our member brewers in the independent brewing sector.

Judges will not only be looking for a great range of beers on offer, but also impeccable cellar skills, great customer service and staff with a real passion and knowledge for the beer they serve. I look forward to seeing who is in the running for this year’s inaugural award!”

Dubbed ‘The Oscars of the pub industry”, the Great British Pub Awards take place in Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse and seek to reward and recognise the nation’s finest pubs, helping pub owners and operators put bums on seats and pride in teams. With a wide variety of categories, from the new ‘Best Beer Pub’ to ‘Best Pub for Dogs’, there’s opportunity for pubs of all shapes, sizes and strengths to make their mark on the industry and propel themselves into the limelight.

To find out more or enter the awards visit www.greatbritishpubawards.co.uk