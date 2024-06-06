Global Brands Ltd Expands Spirits Portfolio With Shanky’s Whip Partnership

Share Tweet Share Email

Global Brands Ltd is proud to announce a further expansion of its spirits portfolio, thanks to its recent partnership with Shanky’s Whip, the original Irish black liqueur and whiskey blend.

The partnership will see Global Brands take full UK distribution for Shanky’s Whip across on and off trade, online and cash and carry channels. The strategic alliance comes on the back of Global Brands’ recent spirits focus, having recently announced their off trade partnership with Red Leg Rum and the launch of their own flavoured Tequila, Take.

Owned by importer and distributor Biggar & Leith, Shanky’s Whip is a unique Irish whiskey liqueur, blended with vanilla and caramel, made to shot, sip, or mix. Shanky’s current major listings include Greene King, Amazon, Costco and Whitbread, amongst other regional groups and venues.

Global Brands, whose portfolio includes VK, Hooch, and Franklin & Sons, is set to leverage its robust distribution network, and market insights to enhance the market prominence of Shanky’s Whip, propelling its growth by positioning the brand as a challenger against mainstream competitors.

Julian Atkins, Managing Director at Global Brands, stated,

“Becoming the UK distributor for Shanky’s Whip marks another milestone in our ongoing spirits strategy as we continue to diversify the business into new categories through a combination of NPD and working with established industry partners. Elwyn Gladstone and Mark Teasdale have an amazing track record of creating and building brands and we are delighted to be working with them.”

“Shanky’s authentic provenance, unique brand proposition and iconic flavour is fast becoming a consumer favourite, and we’re looking forward to leveraging our capabilities to support the brand.”

Elwyn Gladstone, Founder of Biggar & Leith, added:

“This partnership with Global Brands will help to expand our distribution footprint across the UK. We have enjoyed tremendous growth for Shanky’s Whip overseas and see real opportunity here in the UK.”

“Global Brands will play a key role in our UK growth, and we look forward to seeing the results of the partnership come to fruition over the coming months, on our journey of achieving key grocery listings.”

Global Brands’ portfolio boasts a variety of drinks for every occasion, including VK, Franklin & Sons, Hooch, All Shook Up, Shake Baby Shake and the newly released be. Cocktails, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and quality in the drinks industry.

For more information about Global Brands and its diverse range of products, visit here: https://globalbrands.co.uk/about/.