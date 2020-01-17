Gordon Ramsay Seeks Entrepreneurs For ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars’ Show

Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay is to seeking food and drink “entrepreneurs” for a new BBC One apprentice style show, made by his production company Studio Ramsay.

Ramsay will front eight-part show Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, in which 12 British candidates will compete to win the chef’s investment in a format that has similarities to the popular show The Apprentice.

Those taking part will need to prove their “drive, dedication, passion and talent” over the course of the eight episodes to show they are the right person to secure a life-changing reward for Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay says: “The future of our food industry has never been more exciting. I can’t wait to search across the country unearthing some of Britain’s most entrepreneurial talent. I’ve spent the last 21 years at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay nurturing, supporting and mentoring some of Great Britain’s greatest chefs and that’s truly why I think investing in the next generation of talented individuals is so important!”

Interested parties are encouraged to email foodstars@studioramsay.com.

Applicants must be aged 18 by 1 May 2020 and have the right to live and work in the UK