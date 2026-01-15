Government Considers Age Restrictions on Zero-Alcohol Beverages

Share Post Share Email

The government is said to be exploring the possibility of introducing age restrictions on the sale of zero-alcohol and low-alcohol beverages, a move that has sparked debate within the hospitality sector.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton has indicated that ministers are reviewing measures to regulate access to no-and-low alcohol products, potentially bringing them in line with restrictions that apply to traditional alcoholic drinks.

Speaking about the proposals, Ms Dalton highlighted concerns that these products differ from conventional soft drinks due to their deliberate resemblance to alcoholic beverages. She referenced emerging research suggesting that exposure to drinks designed to replicate beer, wine or spirits might normalise alcohol consumption among young people.

The minister noted that early initiation of alcohol use has been associated with increased risks of problematic drinking behaviours in adulthood, though she acknowledged this remains a developing area of study.

Current UK legislation prohibits the sale of alcohol to anyone under 18. Zero-alcohol products, defined as containing less than 0.05% alcohol by volume, currently face no such restrictions. Low-alcohol drinks, classified as those under 1.2% ABV, are similarly unregulated in terms of age-based sales restrictions.

The proposals have drawn criticism from industry observers who suggest that restricting access to alcohol-free alternatives could discourage younger consumers from making responsible beverage choices.

Licensed trade representatives have also expressed concern about the potential commercial impact on pubs and bars, particularly given existing pressures on the sector following recent tax policy changes.

The no-and-low alcohol market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with major brewers and drinks manufacturers investing heavily in alcohol-free product lines. Brands across the sector have reported strong sales growth as adult consumers increasingly seek alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson confirmed the government supports continued expansion of the no-and-low alcohol market for adult consumers, recognising its potential contribution to reducing harmful drinking patterns.

No timeline has been announced for any regulatory changes, with the government currently in a consultation phase on the proposals.