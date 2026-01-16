UK’s Top Hotels, Restaurants And Bars Unite To Launch New ‘Help Out Hospitality’ Campaign

Share Post Share Email

More than 50 of the UK’s top hospitality venues and suppliers are teaming up to attract customers and help combat mounting industry pressures this spring.

The ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign is inspired by the successful ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme rolled out by the UK government during the COVID-19 crisis.

The hospitality industry is now working together at a critical time, as businesses grapple with spiralling food prices, rising wage bills, and ongoing supply chain challenges.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and suppliers across England, Scotland and Wales are now joining forces to deliver a new ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign from this January until the end of March 2026.

Many operators have reported struggling to balance affordability for customers with sustainability for their businesses. Rising food costs have squeezed margins, with staples such as meat, fresh produce and selected grocery items seeing double-digit price increases. Wage pressures are also intensifying as businesses strive to retain staff in a competitive labour market.

Led by UK-based food and drink procurement and purchasing specialist, The Full Range, the new ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign is encouraging customers to rediscover the best of UK hospitality with over 100 special deals now available nationwide.

The initiative incorporates every aspect of the hospitality supply chain, including food and drink producers, allowing businesses to create enticing consumer deals on both meals and overnight stays at a time which typically sees a drop in business after Christmas.

A commission-free ‘Help Out Hospitality’ online platform is now live for hospitality businesses to promote offers, attract direct bookings and allow customers to enjoy the best value over the quieter winter months.

Special offers include discounted overnight hotel stays to encourage local tourism, plus food and beverage offers to help make dining out more accessible. Family-friendly dining promotions are also up for grabs to help ease household budgets.

Barry Knight, Director of The Full Range is spearheading the ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign. He said:

“By leveraging our unique position in the marketplace, we’ve been able to negotiate a support package across a wide range of suppliers and manufacturers, which allow our partner restaurants to run promotions throughout the quieter early months, in turn, encouraging diners to eat out and sustain footfall at a particularly vulnerable time for hospitality which benefits all areas of the supply chain.

“By involving suppliers in the process, we can drive meaningful change – generating discounts at the beginning of the process while removing commission on the other end; a real win / win for the industry, at the same time satisfying consumer demand for great value deals.”

The new scheme follows months of turbulence for businesses, which have been hard hit by spiralling costs, and it has been designed to be available to any restaurant, supplier, producer, or manufacturer in the UK to take advantage of. Unlike typical deal platforms, no commissions or costs are involved in participation, with all bookings made directly with sites allowing participating businesses to enjoy as healthy margins as possible.

Many of the UKs best-known producers and suppliers have already signed up to the ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign, alongside hospitality venues located throughout the UK.

Restaurants and hotels which have confirmed their involvement include Turas Hotels (Scotland), Original Collection Hotels (UK), Mosaic Pub Group (England), and many other independent operators across the country.

Ian Griebenow, Group Operations Manager for the Original Collection, said:

“We’re really pleased to be supporting the Help Out Hospitality scheme. Hospitality businesses continue to face significant pressure, particularly through the quieter winter months, and initiatives like Help Out Hospitality provide genuine, practical support at a time when it’s most needed. Being part of a collaborative industry-wide effort that helps operators protect margins, attract guests and keep trading sustainably is something we strongly believe in, and we’re proud to play our part.”

Phil Scott, managing director of the five-star Links House at Royal Dornoch on the world-famous North Coast 500, said:

“Help Out Hospitality is a reminder that our industry is at its best when it acts as a community. At its heart, hospitality is about generosity, connection, and shared experience, and this initiative brings those values to life. By standing together, sharing support, and opening our doors to one another’s audiences, we strengthen the whole sector. We’re proud to be part of something that supports independent businesses, builds resilience, and celebrates what makes Scottish hospitality so special.”

Other participating restaurants and hotels include The Three Chimneys (Isle of Skye), Douglas Hotel (Isle of Arran), The Pierhouse Hotel (Argyll), Harbourmaster (Wales), New Forest Inn (Hampshire), Oatlands Park Hotel (Surrey), Park Regis (Birmingham) and Inglenook Group.

The original ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme was used by UK diners over 100 million times, generating over £522 million in support for outlets UK-wide at a time of reduced consumer confidence helping to kick-start the hospitality industry post-lockdown. It is hoped that this iteration of the scheme will help in bolstering business from rising costs as well as maintain footfall during a typically quiet period for the industry.

To find out more about the ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign and how you can get involved, go to https://helpouthospitality.co.uk

Follow the ‘Help Out Hospitality’ campaign on Instagram www.instagram.com/helpouthospitality and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/help-out-hospitality