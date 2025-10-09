Government Launch’s Review to Cut Licensing Hours “Red Tape”

Share Post Share Email

The Government is launching a fast-track review to tear up outdated licensing rules that have been holding back pubs, bars and local events.

For years, the government has said, red tape has made it harder for pubs to serve food outside, host live music, or even stay open, with some historic venues forced to shut over noise complaints or outdated advertising rules. Now, a four-week Call for Evidence is giving people the chance to help fix it.

Whether it’s enjoying a pint with friends while listening to a local band, grabbing a bite from a pop-up food stall, or taking part in a community quiz night, these changes could make it easier for pubs and bars to offer the kind of experiences people love, a statement said.

By removing unnecessary barriers, we’re helping venues bring more fun, flavour and connection to our high streets and making it simpler to enjoy the best of British hospitality.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Pubs and bars are the beating heart of our communities. Under our Plan for Change, we’re backing them to thrive.

“This review is about cutting red tape, boosting footfall, and making it easier for venues to put on the kind of events that bring people together. When our locals do well, our economy does too.

“The shake-up could mean more street food, more live music, and fewer hoops to jump through for venues trying to bring people together – all while keeping the public safe.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“As part of our Plan for Change, this review will help us cut through the red tape that has held back our brilliant hospitality sector, giving them the freedom to flourish while keeping communities safe. That is the balance we’re trying to strike.”

“We’re determined to back small businesses and bring the buzz back to our high streets.”

Nick Mackenzie, co-chair of the Licensing Taskforce and CEO at Greene King, said:

“Modernising the licensing system is a vital step towards reducing the red-tape that has stifled businesses for too long. Swift consultation on the Licensing Taskforce’s recommendations is key and we urge the Government and industry to work together to ensure changes made at pace to address the challenges of running a modern hospitality business.

“Pubs are faced with continued rising costs, placing them under enormous pressures which is why the Government must continue to back the sector, including critical reforms on business rates which would unlock opportunities for pubs to invest and help drive economic growth.

“The call for evidence will focus on nine key recommendations from the Government’s Licensing Taskforce, with particular emphasis on streamlining on-trade alcohol licensing for hospitality venues.

It comes off the back of the landmark Small Business Plan, which in July included the most substantial measures to tackle late payments for a generation while unlocking billions in access to finance.”