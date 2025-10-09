St. Helen’s Community Pub to Reopen Following Phenomenal £125,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Boilermaker’s Arms on Houghton Road in St. Helens, is reopening tomorrow, Friday 10th October, at 6pm following a significant combined investment of £125,000 from experienced father-son licensee duo, Gordon Woodward and his son Jonathan, and Admiral Taverns.

Inside, The Boilermaker’s Arms has undergone a major refurbishment to bring a fresh and modern feel to the pub, whilst carefully preserving the charm and character of its original features.

Externally, the pub has been given brand new lighting and signage to greet customers, as well as four new wooden benches at the front of the pub to offer an outdoor space that can be enjoyed all year around.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub will host a Cher tribute performance at 8pm on Friday 10th October, followed by a live set from local artist, Paul J on Sunday 12th at 5pm.

Passionate licensee duo, Gordon and Jonathan, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Boilermaker’s Arms having been at the helm of the pub for the last 13-years. As locals themselves, they have built strong relationships with their customers and work tirelessly to shape the pub as a vibrant, community-focused and family-friendly social hub where everyone feels comfortable and welcome.

Jonathan, Licensee of the Boilermakers Arms, said:

“We are thrilled to bits with the results of the refurbishment, and we can’t wait to show off the pub’s new look and everything it has to offer. We’re just getting those final finishing touches in place before we welcome the community back through our doors.

We’ve loved every minute of our time here at The Boilermaker’s Arms and we can’t thank everyone enough, including our fantastic customers and the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support in helping us to bring our vision for this brilliant little pub to life. We look forward to everything that the future holds!”

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jonathan and Gordon for all the hard work and dedication to creating such a fantastic community pillar – they’ve truly poured their heart and soul into it since taking the pub over and I’m in awe of their efforts.

On behalf of myself and the entire team at Admiral Taverns, we wish our brilliant licensees the very best in their future endeavours.”