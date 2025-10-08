Iconic Dartmouth Pub Reopens After Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

One of Dartmouth’s most iconic buildings, the Royal Castle, has reopened this week following a transformational renovation by St Austell Brewery.

The 17th century pub, which sits proudly on the harbourfront, has been sensitively restored over the past nine months.

Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer at St Austell Brewery, said: “We are thrilled to be reopening the doors of the Royal Castle. This much-loved building needed significant investment, and we are delighted to have been able to sensitively restore it to its former glory, while respecting its rich heritage.

“As a business, we are committed to continued investment into all of our pubs across the South West, providing beautiful places for our guests to eat, drink and stay.

“Our exceptional team, led by General Manager, Matthew McKinley-Booton have returned to deliver memorable experiences for the local community and welcome new faces from near and far.”

The renovation has seen key elements of the pub reused and repurposed, including existing timber wall panelling, the reupholstering of existing furniture and timber listed floorboards. The site’s Victorian windows – previously hidden behind partition walls – have also been restored and its new pale-plaster coloured frontage pays homage to its likely original stone façade.

The Royal Castle’s transformation marks the seventh major refurbishment in the company’s managed pub estate in the past three years, following projects at the Wellington in Boscastle, the Pier House in Charlestown and most recently, the Pedn Olva in St Ives.