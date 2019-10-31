Government Must Act On Business Rates Report, Says UKH

UKHospitality has welcomed the House of Commons Treasury Committee’s report on the Impact of Business Rates on Business.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “We’re pleased to see the Committee recognising the burden of business rates has grown and the system no longer works. The current system is nowhere near flexible enough and it has directly contributed to the decline of high streets.

“Hospitality businesses are at a particular disadvantage and have been arguably hammered worse than any other sector. The current system penalises businesses who invest in their properties and actually acts as a deterrent to investment. We need a complete rethink of the system and an overhaul to bring it in line with the 21st Century.

“We are pleased that policy-makers are listening to the concerns of businesses and acknowledging that there must now be action. There must be, as the Committee recommends, a consultation at the soonest opportunity to identify alternatives to the current system. The incoming Government must act on this as a priority. We will be keeping up the pressure with recommendations to ensure fairness for hospitality.”