Grand Appeal to Get a Helping Hand From Hoteliers

Share Post Share Email

The Bristol-based Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal is to get a helping hand from hoteliers in the city who have pledgee to raise funds for the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), has named the Grand Appeal – which this year celebrates the 30th anniversary of its partnership with Aardman Animations – as its new charity partner.

BHA members have already held a five-a-side football tournament which raised more than £1,400 for the charity but hope to generate a lot more in the coming months.

The charity’s partnership with the Oscar-winning Bristol-based film makers allows the charity to use the internationally-popular animated characters to spearhead its fundraising.

The charity is also behind the Gromit Unleashed 3 trail which is currently inviting fans to find 53 sculptures of Wallace, Gromit, Feathers McGraw and Norbot the Smart Gnome which are spread in and around the city.

Adam Flint, chair of the BHA, said: “We’re extremely proud to now be partnered with one of Bristol’s best-known charities, which has raised tens of millions of pounds since 1995.

“It’s a particularly timely partnership, as one of the Grand Appeal’s current projects is the creation of the UK’s first purpose-designed patient hotel for children.

“Jingle Jam Building will provide 12 bedrooms with ensuite facilities for children and their parents in a home-from-home environment.

“It will provide residential facilities to allow children to leave the clinical environment of the hospital building once their intensive treatment and care is coming to an end, but remain close at hand, to continue therapy and rehabilitation.

“It sets new standards in care, comfort and support, and it seems appropriate that one of the projects that the money we raise will support is this very special hotel.”