JD Wetherspoon Puts 6 of its Pubs Up For Sale

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has put six sites up for sale.

The properties, which comprise a mix of three freeholds/virtual freeholds and three leasehold units, are being considered for sale either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.

Paul Breen, director at Savills, which has been appointed to market the properties alongside CBRE, said: “These substantial and well invested pubs are likely to appeal to a broad range of potential buyers.”

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, added: “The pubs are all in long established and proven trading locations making them ideal for both existing pub operators and new entrants.”

The properties being sold are in Barnstaple, Derby, Hackney, Peckham, Preston and Sunderland:

• Barnstaple, Water Gate

• Derby, Babington Arms

• Hackney, Baxter’s Court

• Peckham, Kentish Drovers

• Preston, Grey Friar

• Sunderland, William Jameson