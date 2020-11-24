Great British Beer Festival Winter Goes Virtual

Organisers of the Great British Beer Festival Winter are preparing to take the CAMRA-hosted event online for the very first time this February in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Great British Beer Festival Winter at Home follows on from the success of the virtually held summer festival, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy an interactive, immersive and on-demand virtual celebration that can be accessed at the customer’s convenience.

Running from the 12th – 14th February 2021, visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to purchase a selection of skilfully collated beers, ciders and perries, before taking to their sofa for a personalised beer tasting from some of the UK’s leading experts. But that is not all. The digital platform will also play host to a vast array of additional content, including industry Q&As, recipe ideas, festival entertainment, brewery tours and so much more.

“This year has proven to be an immense challenge for the industry we love and so passionately support,” said Mark Parkes, Festival Organiser, Great British Beer Festival Winter at Home. “While we’re unable to open the doors of the Great British Beer Festival Winter physically in Birmingham this winter, we were keen to still find a way to celebrate the incredible determination of the UK’s breweries, cider and perry producers and beloved pubs and clubs.

“The Great British Beer Festival at Home will work hand in hand with those in the industry to share their stories, their deep-rooted knowledge and their excellent products with our attendees. In turn, we hope it will help us to further share the message that pubs, breweries and producers need everyone’s support to ride out the impacts caused by the pandemic.”

While tickets for the festival are yet to be released, those interested in keeping up to date on the latest news and ticket release information are invited to sign up to the Great British Beer Festival Winter at Home mailing list at www.winter.gbbf.org.uk

