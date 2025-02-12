Greater Manchester Named Host Of UKInbound’s 2026 Annual Convention

Share Post Share Email

Travel trade association UKinbound has announced Greater Manchester as the host destination for its Annual Convention 2026.

The winning bid was submitted by Marketing Manchester, with the two-day flagship event set to take place on 25 and 26 February next year.

Annual Convention is the UK’s leading inbound tourism event and in 2026 over 400 delegates are expected to attend. Over the last five years the event has grown considerably in size, 250 delegates attended in 2021, highlighting the value and growth potential of this sector.

Covering the breadth of the UK, attendees will include tour operators and trade buyers who are responsible for bringing many international visitors to the UK from valuable key markets such as the USA, Asia and the Middle East.

The event schedule will include a dynamic keynote speaker address, industry insights and forecasts, B2B workshops, an evening networking dinner and an industry award ceremony.

Joss Croft OBE, CEO, UKinbound, said;

“We are really excited that Greater Manchester will be the host destination for our Annual Convention in 2026.

“The city presented an impressive bid, that not only highlighted their exceptional track record of hosting events, but also a real passion for collaborating with the travel trade and desire to further grow international visitor numbers.

“I am confident that this partnership will result in an exceptional and valuable event, and we look forward to showcasing what Greater Manchester has to offer, to our delegates.”

Victoria Braddock, Managing Director of Marketing Manchester, said;

“It is such an exciting time to hold an event in Greater Manchester and there has never been a better time for inbound international visitors to come here, so I am delighted that UKinbound will be hosting their 2026 annual convention in the city, giving us an opportunity to showcase the destination – and lots of fantastic new developments – to influential buyers and suppliers who support the UK’s inbound tourism sector.

“Here in Greater Manchester, we have recently launched a new strategy for the visitor economy, identifying an increase in inbound international visitors via Manchester Airport as one of five key targets to achieve between now and 2025. I look forward to sharing more detail on the vision and thinking behind the strategy, as well as the steps that we, as a sector, will be taking to meet our targets.”

For the last four years UKinbound’s Annual Convention has taken place in September, but from 2026 onwards it will be held in February. The event historically took place each February until 2021, when Covid restrictions put a pause on all events.

Moving the event to earlier in the year will provide attendees with greater networking and business development opportunities, as February is a more accessible month for businesses to attend events.