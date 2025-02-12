Keir Starmer Backs Calls to Support Britain’s Pubs Amid Industry Struggles

Share Post Share Email

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has, according to reports, pledged his support to Britain’s pubs, recognising their vital role at the heart of communities.

As the UK hospitality sector grapples with rising business costs, including increases in business rates, employer National Insurance contributions (NICs), and wage hikes, mainstream newspaper The Mirror, part of the Reach Group has started a campaign “To Save Britain’s Pubs” which the Prime minister is supporting. He said: “Pubs are “hugely important”. “They are the places where friends, family, community come together around something which is very British – the pub.

“It’s a place of warmth, of opportunity, to have a nice time with friends, family and for many people to have the friendship and engagement that is so important to their wellbeing. That is uniquely brought together in our pubs, which is why there’s nothing any of us like better than going to the local for a pint, myself included.”

The challenges facing the UK’s pub sector have been mounting in recent years. Over 400 pubs in England and Wales closed their doors in 2023 alone, and industry analysts predict that thousands more bars, restaurants, and clubs could be at risk by 2025.

Operators cite a combination of rising energy bills, supply chain disruptions, and a drop in consumer spending due to the cost-of-living crisis.

In addition, upcoming hikes in employer NICs and the increase in the National Minimum Wage are expected to place further strain on already struggling businesses.

With footfall declining and operational costs soaring, many landlords fear they will be unable to keep their doors open without meaningful intervention.

Calls for Government Action

As the UK’s hospitality sector faces a precarious future, industry leaders and campaigners are urging the government to provide greater support. Measures being called for include:

Reform of Business Rates: Many publicans argue that the current business rates system is outdated and disproportionately impacts the hospitality sector. A review and reduction of these costs could help alleviate financial pressure.

A Fighting Fund for Struggling Pubs: Industry bodies are lobbying for a targeted support package to help businesses hardest hit by economic downturns.

Industry bodies are lobbying for a targeted support package to help businesses hardest hit by economic downturns. Support for Community-Owned Pubs: More funding and streamlined processes could empower local groups to take over and preserve their pubs, preventing closures and ensuring these venues remain central to their communities.

CAMRA are also backing The Mirror’s pub saving campaign. On social media they said: “Pub businesses in the UK are battling against many challenges, including sky high costs of goods, spiralling energy bills and unfair business rates. Our pubs are struggling to survive, even our amazing Pub of the Year winner The Bailey Head is feeling the strain”

Former Manchester night-tine Czar Sacha Lord said:

“Today I’ve added my backing to The Mirrors Save The Pub Campaign. My main ask, is that the Business Rates Increase is paused until the reform comes in during 2026.”