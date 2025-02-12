Menu Counts Increase Across All Channels Except Pubs & Bars

Share Post Share Email

Lumina Intelligence’s latest The latest market insights from Lumina Intelligence’s Menu Tracker reveal that average menu counts have increased by +3.1% across most channels, with operators introducing a wider variety of offerings to entice consumers.

Notably, coffee and sandwich shops and QSR channels have seen the fastest growth in menus, while pubs & bars —despite having the longest menus —have experienced a reduction in item counts s by -2.7%.

Menu inflation (5%) continues to outpace that of food and beverage, with the latter recorded at 2.5%. Specific inflation figures for pubs & bars and restaurants stand at 6.5% and 5.8%, respectively. Operators, grappling with rising costs related to operational and supply expenses, continue to pass these increases onto consumers.

The highest same line increase was observed in mains, with an increase of +4.3% from Q4 2023. Meanwhile, total dish price remains higher than same line dish price, reflecting operators’ strategic shift towards premium offerings at elevated price points. This move is designed to encourage greater spending among consumers, reinforcing the sector’s focus on high-value experiences.