Greene King Celebrates 20 Year Partnership With Tom Kerridge

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Partnership with Tom Kerridge.

Tom has operated The Hand & Flowers in Marlow, Buckinghamshire since 2005, and with his team turned the pub into the first to ever receive two Michelin stars.

In recognition of Tom and his team’s 20 years at The Hand & Flowers, Greene King Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson alongside Operations Director Mike O’Connor and Operations Manager Barrie Aspinall presented a specially made plaque to display at the pub.

A renowned gastropub, The Hand & Flowers received its first Michelin star in 2006, just a year after Tom opened it. The second Michelin star then followed in 2012.

The pub has long established itself as a top dining destination under Tom and his team, combining exceptional food with the warm hospitality of a pub.

In addition to The Hand & Flowers, Tom Kerridge also operates the Butcher’s Tap & Grill in Marlow in partnership with Greene King. A boutique pub with a high-end butchery counter that services both the pub menu and meat for customers to take away, it was the blue-print for Tom Kerridge’s ‘Butcher’s Tap & Grill’ concept that has since expanded into a second site in Chelsea.

Tom Kerridge, operator of The Hand & Flowers, said:

“Reaching 20 years at The Hand & Flowers is an incredible milestone, and it wouldn’t have been possible without my amazing team, so I want to say a massive thank you to them.

“I’m also hugely grateful for my partnership with Greene King Pub Partners – having their support over the years has been invaluable. Here’s to many more great years ahead!”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We’re proud of our partnership with Tom and his team, so it is with great pleasure we present this plaque to commemorate their 20 years at The Hand & Flowers.

“Tom and his team have created a truly special experience at The Hand & Flowers, and we look forward to many more years of success in partnership together.”