Greene King Champions The Spirit Of Christmas Supporting Communities This Festive Season

Greene King is rolling out the Christmas spirit, by offering more than 4,000 free meals to community heroes, volunteers and those spending Christmas by themselves.

Pubs across the UK are bringing communities together throughout December through a range of initiatives – all of which promote connection and belonging – and working closely with its charity partners to extend the spirit of Christmas to the many volunteers who play an active role in their communities every day.

Initiatives have included a partnership with the Eden Project to offer free ‘Carvery and Cuppa’ events within Greene King’s Farmhouse Inns pubs, specifically for local charities and community volunteers, and free breakfasts for Macmillan Cancer Support’s network for volunteers, nurses and service users at Chef & Brewer pubs. Many of Greene King’s pubs will also be hosting a ‘community table’ this Christmas, and inviting those who may otherwise spend the day on their own along to the pub for a festive meal on the house – reaffirming the vital role that pubs play as community anchors.

The commitment to provide 4,000 free meals comes after Greene King pubs hosted its ‘Big Christmas Shift’ earlier this month, which saw pubs up and down the country offer an alternative Christmas celebration with 30,000 free meals to the nation’s shift workers.

Terry Rigg, General Manager at the Ship Anson in Portsmouth, and his team are welcoming 10 guests to join the pub’s community table on Christmas Day. He said: “Being a part of our local community means a great deal to us at the Ship Anson.

Whilst Christmas can be a time for joy and celebration, it can also be a difficult and lonely period for some – and that’s why we’re committed to giving back; whether that is by offering a warm and welcoming space for those who may spend the festive season alone, or by fundraising for those that need our support. It’s all about coming together and making a positive difference – especially at this special time of year.”

Kat Harper, Director of Sustainability at Greene King said:

“Our pubs play a vital role within their communities all year-round, offering support in many ways, from raising funds for our charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support and other local charities, to hosting events and providing a space where people can come together to connect and make new friendships.

“Once again, our pubs are hosting a variety of festive initiatives and championing the true spirit of Christmas and community. Whether that’s providing a welcoming space for those who may be on their own, celebrating the volunteers who give back to their communities every day, or assisting families with a helping hand to give children a gift through our Hungry Horse Christmas toy donation initiative, we want to ensure everyone feels they belong, are valued and included this Christmas.”