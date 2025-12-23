Restaurants’ Delivery Sales Growth Beats Inflation In November But Takeaways Flag

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s leading restaurant groups saw delivery sales rise by 3.6% year-on-year in November, according to the latest NIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker, powered by CGA intelligence.

The figure is slightly above the UK’s rate of inflation in November, which was set at 3.2% by the Consumer Prices Index from the Office for National Statistics. However, it is well below the Tracker’s figure of 7.6% in October, and is the lowest growth since June.

Hospitality’s at-home sales were further weakened in November by slow takeaways and click-and-collect orders. Sales by value in these channels fell by 8.8% year-on-year—the worst figure of 2025 so far.

Rising deliveries and falling takeaways

The net result of rising deliveries and falling takeaways was that restaurants’ at-home sales were exactly level (0.0%) in November. It continues a pattern of flat or modest like-for-like sales growth in 2025 as consumers tightened their spending.

The Tracker shows more positive sales trends on a total basis. Adding in newly opened restaurants, or sites where deliveries and takeaways have been introduced for the first time, last month’s sales were 6.1% ahead of November 2024.

NIQ’s Hospitality at Home Tracker shows deliveries earned 13.4 pence in every pound spent with restaurants in November, while takeaways and click-and-collect orders attracted 4.8 pence in every pound.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at NIQ, said:

“November’s real-terms growth in delivery sales is welcome news for restaurants. However, it’s clear that much of the extra revenue has come over from directly-ordered takeaways, and it’s been powered by higher prices rather than extra volumes.

“Growth is also unlikely to be covering the additional costs that have been imposed on hospitality over the last 12 months, with yet more tax burdens from the Budget to come. Deliveries will be a valuable channel for restaurant groups in 2026 but maintaining profitability and ensuring at-home sales don’t cannibalise eat-out visits will be two big challenges.”