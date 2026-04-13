Greene King Doubles The Number Of Carefree Respite Breaks For Unpaid Carers In 2025

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Greene King has doubled the number of free respite breaks it has provided to unpaid carers over the past year, delivering 339 short stays in a selection of its hotels through its charity partnership with Carefree.

The pub company has worked with Carefree to make rooms available, so that unpaid carers can access much-needed breaks at a time and location that suits them. The number of stays provided in the last year is double the amount taken in 2024, highlighting growing demand for the scheme and highlights the role hospitality businesses can play in supporting people in their local communities.

Carefree partners with hotels across the UK to redistribute unused room nights to unpaid carers, who provide around 80% of home care nationwide. The overnight breaks allow carers to take time away from their caring responsibilities, with the flexibility to travel with a companion, helping to support wellbeing and prevent burnout.

Since the partnership launched in 2023, Greene King has contributed a total of 659 respite breaks through its hotels. Research from Carefree shows that more than half of carers surveyed last took a break over three years ago, while 87% said they would not have been able to take a break without support from the charity.

Vincent Madden, Managing Director for Greene King Venture Hotels, said: “Unpaid carers play a vital role in our communities supporting others, often with little opportunity to step away from their responsibilities. Through our partnership with Carefree, we’re pleased to be able to offer carers a well-deserved break, which can help provide valuable time to rest, recharge, and reset.”

Miruna Harpa, Director of Delivery at Carefree said: “Unpaid carers are the backbone of our communities, yet so many go without the breaks they desperately need. Through our partnership with Greene King, we’re able to give them the gift of time, time to rest, to breathe, and to simply be themselves for a moment. Seeing the difference even one night away can make to someone’s wellbeing is why partnerships like this matter so much.”