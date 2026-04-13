The Oak Tree Inn in Middleton St George is Set for a New Chapter This May

Credit: Punch Pubs & Co.

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The Oak Tree Inn in Darlington is undergoing a transformative investment with leading pub company Punch Pubs & Co, ahead of its reopening to the community this May.

The significant £415k investment by Punch is designed to restore the much-loved local to its warm, countryside roots and re-establish it as a thriving hub for families, no matter the occasion.

Having been closed for a considerable period, the community have long awaited its return, Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager, Julie Richardson, said: “We are really looking forward to unveiling the new Oak Tree Inn and cannot wait to welcome guests back through its doors.

This investment is incredibly exciting and will revitalise the pub into a stylish, welcoming country pub for everyone.

“We’re still on the lookout for a new team and Management Partners to see it through to success, and welcome anybody interested in the opportunity to reach out to our recruitment team.”

The transformation focuses on restoring the building’s character, enhancing its dining and social spaces, and reviving its outdoor areas.