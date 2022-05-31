Greene King Giving Away Free Pints to Mark Queen’s Jubilee

Share Tweet Share Email

Brewer and pub company Greene King is giving away free pints of beer to celebrate the historic 70th anniversary of the Queen’s Royal Coronation.

The company earlier announced plans to sell 6p pints to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, which would be the same as a price of beer when the Queen was crowned in 1952 however, they said they now understand it’s not permissible under the licensing act” to charge 6p for a pint of beer and will be giving them out for FREE instead.

It has now announced that instead it will give away one pint of Greene King IPA to each customer today for nothing.

Greene King said: “One of the ideas we had was for a promotion in 400 of our managed pubs where customers could buy one pint each of Greene King IPA for 6p today – the same price it was in 1952.

“We thought this was a great way to celebrate this remarkable occasion and we’ve been thrilled at the response from customers.

“However, we have some good news for everyone, which is that we will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it’s not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p.

“Just remember to use the keyword ‘1952’ and check whether your local pub is running the offer plus further details at greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local. Cheers everyone.”