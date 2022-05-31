Jubilee Celebrations Draw International Visitors to the UK

Share Tweet Share Email

With events planned across the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June, has UKinbound shared its views on the upcoming festivities.

Joss Croft, CEO, UKinbound said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This joyous event will provide a vital and welcoming boost to the UK’s tourism industry and businesses up and down the country. Many of my members are preparing to welcome international visitors from across the world, who are making a special visit to the UK during the Jubilee period.

“We need to ensure that we take the successes of the Jubilee into the summer and autumn seasons, however the industry is facing a number of challenges to its recovery. We expect domestic tourism to reduce this year, with UK residents opting to take holidays abroad, however international visitors to the UK are only expected to return to 54% of 2019 numbers.

“Promoting Britain abroad and emphasising the amazing heritage, culture and experiences available across all four nations, and ensuring we provide visitors with a warm welcome, has never been more important. International tourism is a competitive business, and we need to work hard to convince the international community that the UK is a fantastic place to visit in 2022 and beyond.”

Lana Bennett, CEO of Tours International, an inbound tour operator that specialises in bringing international visitors to the UK, added:

“The Platinum Jubilee has come at exactly the right time for UK tourism. It’s rejuvenated the industry – everyone can get involved and pull together to make it a truly outstanding celebration. The official events encompass all that is unique.