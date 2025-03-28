One Of Cornwall’s Most Iconic Waterside Pubs Pandora Inn Reopens Its Doors This Weekend

Share Post Share Email

Two friends and renowned local landlords have reunited to run an iconic Cornish pub they previously worked at together 15 years ago. The Pandora Inn reopens this weekend (29 March) to much anticipation following its refurbishment whilst it changed hands.

Tom Milby and John Calland, who have both run popular village pubs and restaurants in Cornwall, are coming together to take on the world-famous Pandora Inn. The 13th Century thatched pub is prominently positioned on the bank of the picturesque Restronguet Creek in Mylor and has its own unique pontoon beer garden.

Late last year, and for the first time in a quarter of a century, owners St Austell Brewery – which has over 120 leased and tenanted pubs across the South West – began the search for new business partners to take on the magical Pandora Inn. Tom and John’s history at the pub and their commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for guests made them the ideal choice, with Tom’s partner Fayde also joining the team.

Tom and John share a long history, having worked at the Pandora Inn together more than a decade ago. John was instrumental in Tom’s success as a chef, having encouraged him into the kitchen during their five years together at the waterside pub. John is returning to take up the same role as before – front of house.

Clive Greene, head of tenanted estate for St Austell Brewery, said: “As expected, we had a really good level of interest from people wanting to run the historic Pandora Inn but for us, Tom and John really stood out.

“With long-standing experience of running pubs and restaurants in Cornwall, along with the unique position of both having already worked at the pub, we are excited to see how our new business partners will draw on the opportunities to enhance the Pandora Inn’s appeal. With many great ideas already afoot and with John’s experience of running a pub and Tom’s culinary skills in the kitchen, the Pandora Inn is in excellent hands.”

John said: “Tom and I have always been close friends, and it feels fantastic to be taking on the Pandora Inn together. The place has a powerful resonance and history – no matter where you are, it has a majestic presence. Our new venture together just feels right – it feels like coming home.”

Owners St Austell Brewery have invested in the Pandora Inn whilst it changed hands, rethatching parts of the roof and updating inside. The essence of the pub remains the same, with changes including a new contemporary colour scheme complementing and showcasing the pub’s historic charm and memorabilia inside, including a replica of HMS Pandora in one of the dining spaces and even a ship figurehead.

Tom added: “We’re really excited to be part of this community and to bring something special to the area. The Pandora Inn is a well-loved spot, and we want to make sure we honour its history while creating something exciting.”

The world-famous pub was put on the global map following a devastating fire in 2011 due to its subsequent sensitive restoration using traditional materials and building methods to protect its Grade II listed charm.