Greene King Partners with Sports TV Presenter Jeff Stelling to Support Cask Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King has recently hosted its fifth event with sports presenter, Jeff Stelling, as part of a series of evenings to encourage guests to enjoy some of the best things about British pubs, cask beer and quizzes.

The brewery has launched several competitions over the last six months for managed, lease & tenanted and free trade customers to win a sports evening with Jeff Stelling, with Abbot Ale beer and merchandise supplied, all free of charge. The last event was at the Green Man, part of Punch Pubs, in St Albans on Tuesday 24 January.

As part of a wider partnership with Jeff Stelling and Abbot Ale, the events have been aimed at helping the nation slow down and enjoy the best and most simple things in life, such as a quiz at the local pub or savouring a pint of cask beer.

Greene King has hosted the events in pubs in Nottingham, Sudbury, King’s Lynn, Cardiff and added St Albans to the list last week. The evenings have also included a Q&A session, with questions submitted to Jeff on the night and guests have also been offered a free taste of Abbot Ale, celebrating and encouraging guests to enjoy the delicious malty beer.

Emma Hibbert, Marketing Controller for Abbot Ale, said: “We have loved working with Jeff to help support our customers with these exciting events for their community and putting on a sports quiz like no other. Abbot Ale is a popular choice across the country, however it’s also great to get guests sampling our premium cask ale and encouraging more people to visit their local pub and enjoy quality cask beer because there really is nothing better.”

Jeff Stelling also added: “It has been a pleasure to work with such a great brewery and Abbot Ale really is a fantastic cask beer, that is truly meant for savouring. I’ve had a great time touring some of Britain’s friendliest pubs and getting to provide guests with something a little different on a weekday evening.”