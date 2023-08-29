Growing Multiple Operator Takes On First Greene King Pub After £400,000 Transformation

Share Tweet Share Email

Doolin Rock Pub Company has taken on its first Greene King Pub Partners site, The Acorn in Barking, London.

The pub, which was previously known as The Royal Oak, reopened after a £400,000 investment by Greene King.

The new look pub is well known in the local area with a long history in a standout location on a busy junction in a leafy part of Barking.

As part of its transformation, The Acorn has been overhauled both inside and out.

Doolin Rock Pub Company currently operates three other pubs with The Acorn becoming the fourth pub of the growing multiple operator.

As a Doolin Rock Pub Company pub, The Acorn will provide a “premium local” offer as the place to go locally for a quality pub experience, whatever the occasion.

Colin Coogan and Austin Whelan, Co-founders of Doolin Rock Pub Company said: “We cannot wait to welcome people to The Acorn. We really believe this pub has so much untapped potential and we look forward to establishing it as the pub to visit in Barking.

“We’ve been very encouraged by Greene King Pub Partner’s willingness to invest in the pub and ourselves as proven multiple operators. This is very much a partnership we hope to expand in the future.”

Phil Arnold, Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Our £400,000 transformational investment in The Acorn has given this pub a new lease of life and exciting future.

“It is great to be partnering with Colin and Austin – who are experienced and ambitious operators – to help them grow their pub business. Here’s to an exciting future for the both of us!”