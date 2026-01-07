Hampstead’s The Stag Reopens Following Major Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Hampstead pub The Stag is set to reopen on 22nd January following an extensive refurbishment that has introduced several new features whilst retaining the venue’s traditional character.

The redesign has preserved the pub’s original features, including mounted stags, ornamental mirrors and open fireplaces, whilst adding modern touches throughout the property.

Notable additions include a dedicated events floor, an upgraded beer garden with its own bar, and outdoor screening facilities for major sporting fixtures including the Six Nations.

The newly created Garden Room features cobblestone flooring, a fireplace and retractable awnings, positioning it as a year-round function space for private celebrations. The expanded outdoor area now includes a dedicated bar to improve service efficiency during peak trading periods.

Behind the bar, the drinks offering has been significantly enhanced with five rotating craft beer taps featuring breweries including Pretty Decent Beer, Verdant and Deya, alongside core brands such as Guinness, Asahi and Modelo. A seasonally rotating martini menu featuring seven serves has also been introduced to the cocktail offering.

The food menu focuses on sharing-style dishes and contemporary takes on pub classics. Signature items include the ‘Stag Bag’—inspired by the Irish spice bag—rotisserie chicken dishes, and the venue’s established chicken wings. A lunchtime toastie menu caters to the local lunchtime trade, whilst Sunday roasts feature premium cuts with traditional accompaniments.

A significant addition to the venue is ‘Upstairs at The Stag’, a first-floor private hire space spanning three interconnected rooms. The events area includes its own beer taps and sound system, with options for external DJ hire. The space is designed for birthday celebrations and private functions, with dedicated kitchen and outdoor terrace areas.