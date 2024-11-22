Heineken UK And Department For Transport Team Up For Think! 0% Campaign In Pubs

Share Post Share Email

A campaign to remind pub-goers that even a small amount of alcohol can have significant consequences, is being launched in pubs in collaboration between the UK’s leading alcohol free beer, Heineken 0.0 and the government’s longstanding THINK! campaign.

Launched by the Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, at the Two Bridges pub in London Bridge, the new campaign encourages younger drivers to enjoy 0% options this festive season.

HEINEKEN UK’s pub division, Star Pubs, will be distributing 400 kits to pubs which include high visibility point of sale designed to attract attention at the moment of ordering. These include font wobblers, staff t-shirts, posters and drip mats.

THINK!’s major new advertising campaign, which launches today (20 Nov), highlights the potential consequences of drinking even a little before driving, including losing your licence, injuring yourself or others and the knock-on impact on their personal lives.

This follows research highlighting that 50% of THINK!’s target audience go out intending to be sensible but then get carried away. The campaign features illustrations and animations showing a driver’s licence disappearing into a pint of beer, with this year’s tagline ‘Drink a little. Risk a lot’, and will run across social media, online video, radio, digital audio, podcasts, billboards near to pubs and bars, and in-venue posters and beermats.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

“Drink driving ruins lives, but even one or two drinks could cause a young person to lose their licence – restricting their freedom to work or meet up with friends.

“This is a welcome campaign from THINK!, using everyday names such as Heineken, to remind drivers of 0.0% options before they buy an alcoholic drink.”

James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director at HEINEKEN UK said:

“When you are driving, Heineken 0.0 is the ideal alternative to your alcoholic drink. People can still be part of the round, with a pint or bottle in hand, and importantly be safe to drive – for themselves, their passengers, and other road users. We are delighted to partner with THINK! and use the power of our brand to bring the message to millions more pub-goers to make them stop and think that when you drive, never drink.”