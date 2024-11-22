1-In-3 Customer With Allergens Have Been Put At Risk

Share Post Share Email

New research looking at how the hospitality industry handles customers with allergens and intolerances has found that 1-in-3 customers have been given incorrect information regarding allergens, or served food that contained items that they are allergic to when dining out.

The new whitepaper from Insight Consultancy KAM and hospitality software provider Polaris Elements, found that more than half of these consumers would not go back to a venue where this had happened to them, indicating that the trust will have gone.

Having a food allergy or intolerances means consumers are more likely to do their homework before visiting a venue. Around 60% of people research menus and allergen details online before visiting, typically preferring the venue’s own website (71%). Yet, only 31% of operators display detailed allergen information online. This mismatch matters – if allergen information isn’t easy to find, 40% of customers say they’re unlikely to visit, which could mean lost business for those who don’t display it, and potential new business for those who do.

“There is a clear disconnect here between what access customers want to allergen information and what operators are currently delivering. A disconnect which has the potential to significantly impact venue choice for those with allergies or intolerances. Operators need to be even more open and transparent about their menus, food items and allergen / ingredient information. The danger is very real, both in terms of your customers health, but also in terms of the future health of your business.”

The good news is dining out is still popular among people with food allergies or intolerances – 66% eat out at least weekly, and 77% have tried a new place in the past three months. However, half of these customers tend to stick with familiar spots to avoid the hassle of asking about allergens, with 1 in 5 saying they feel awkward raising the issue. Many would rather rely on clear information available upfront than ask at all with the top reason for not asking staff being “I don’t want to make a fuss.”

Despite the fact that 93% of venues provide formal allergen training, nearly one-third of customers have received incorrect information, which affects trust. Around 71% of operators still handle allergen updates manually, a process that’s time-consuming and error-prone, highlighting the need for systems that keep information up to date without relying on manual updates.

The research highlights that consumers need and want to access allergen information in an easy-to-understand format, or within a conversation with the staff. Their favoured method of receiving this information is via an allergen specific menu. It’s vital therefore that any printed / digital information is always kept up-to-date, and the staff training and communication to the front-line staff is at the forefront of any menu, dish or ingredient changes.

4-in-5 operators say that the responsibility is placed on their staff ‘to a great extent’ to ensure customers are given correct information and nearly all are confident their staff can appropriately deal with allergen requests from consumers. Operators are therefore very reliant on the accuracy of ingredient level information to update written sources and train their team correctly.

“Consumers want to feel safe when eating out, and the research also showed that 43% of operators say they are asked every day for allergen information in their venue. This shows the scale of what consumers and operators are facing every single day, and with a potential future extension of the allergen laws in the UK, this will be an ongoing, although necessary burden to the operator, to keep their customers safe.

Operators have a huge responsibility to meet, and anything they can do to ensure that managing, maintaining and communicating changes to everything from an individual ingredient to a dish to a full menu, would be welcomed.”

The full white paper – Managing Food Allergens and Intolerances in Hospitality – delves into consumer and operator insights, shedding light on how your venue can become a leader in allergen safety and customer experience and is available to download for free here. (https://info.polaris-elements.co.uk/kam)