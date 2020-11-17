Heineken UK Dials Up Sustainability Credentials, As Sol Brews Its Sunshine Lager Exclusively With Solar Energy

HEINEKEN UK announces the latest step towards its target of 70% renewable energy in production by 2030 – choosing to brew Sol exclusively with solar energy, after installing 4,000 solar panels at its brewery in Tadcaster and 9,212 solar panels at its brewery in Zoeterwoude.

With 66% of consumers choosing to purchase products or services based on their “environmental friendliness”, the move to brew Sol with solar energy marks an important step in reducing the brand’s carbon footprint and appealing to the more eco-conscious drinker.

By harnessing energy from the sun and infusing it into the production process, Sol has fully embodied its sunny Mexican heritage. The brand’s new tagline, ‘Brewed with Solar Energy’, now features on the back of every Sol bottle and complements its new design – dialling up the iconic sun symbol and bright brand colours – increasing its appeal amongst consumers, potential rate of sale and revenue opportunities in the on-trade. Sol has already more than doubled its volume this year, so ensure your offering meets consumer demand.

Matt Saltzstein, Premium Beer Unit Brand Director at HEINEKEN UK said: “At HEINEKEN UK, we’ve challenged ourselves to innovate sustainably and, as a result, we’re proud to share that the Sol brand is now brewed by solar energy. As its name suggests, Sol is all about the sun and our new tagline, ‘Brewed with Solar Energy’, reinforces our authentic, longstanding connection to it, alongside our goal of becoming more carbon neutral. We know four in every five consumers want to make a difference in saving the planet for future generations, and Sol is proud to play its part.”

Brewing Sol with solar power underpins HEINEKEN’s sustainability strategy, ‘Brewing a Better World’, which touches every part of its business and helps bring its green credentials to life. HEINEKEN UK has helped save over 100M pints of water and 360 tonnes of CO2 since the launch of SmartDispense™ six years ago, and has reduced its CO2 emissions in production by over 50% since 2008. It has also removed over 400M teaspoons of sugar from its ciders through natural techniques, while 100% of its barley is sustainably sourced from within the UK. Giving Sol drinkers another way to Taste the Sun is the latest step in helping to meet this renewable energy ambition.