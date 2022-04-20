Heineken’s Brewing Good Cheer Campaign Celebrates the Joy of Togetherness

Share Tweet Share Email

Research carried out on behalf of HEINEKEN’s Brewing Good Cheer campaign reveals that eight out of ten people believe socialising is important to their wellbeing. Two thirds of Brits are also back enjoying going out, in spite of three quarters believing they have got out of the habit of socialising as a result of Covid.

To celebrate the joy of togetherness and to encourage the 30% who say they’re still not confident about going out, the Brewing Good Cheer campaign is subsidising get togethers for good causes around the country at 140 of its Just Add Talent managed operator pubs.

Says James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director HEINEKEN UK: “Social interaction is vital for mental health. Whilst many pubs are experiencing increased trade on the back of pent-up demand following the restrictions of the last two years, it’s important not to forget the 30% who still feel apprehensive about socialising.

“Pubs have a vital role to play in helping communities to stay connected. They are the hubs of local life and provide safe, welcoming environments for people to come together. We hope this campaign will encourage everyone to get out more including those less confident and to join in the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It’s a historic once-in-a-lifetime occasion and a great opportunity for people to meet up and make lasting memories.”

As part of the Brewing Good Cheer campaign, Maria Dillon of The Blacksmiths Arms in Branston, near Burton, hosted a family party to add to the free activities run by the LoveInspire Foundation, a charity which aims to eradicate poverty in the area with crisis prevention services for families and individuals.

Says Maria: “I saw first-hand how many people suffered feelings of isolation due to the pandemic over the last two years. The lockdowns and restrictions may be over, but a lot of people are still finding life difficult. The Blacksmiths Arms is a focal point of the community, and we want to do all we can to spread some happiness.”