Northants Pub Receives National Policing Award for Safety

Share Tweet Share Email

Northamptonshire’s The Warren pub has become one of the first in the county to receive a National Policing Award for Safety.

The Warren, part of the Hungry Horse group, achieved this accolade after successfully taking part in a pioneering, police-led initiative to improve the safety and security of its premises for the benefit of staff, customers, and local communities.

Mark Morgan, Business Manager, Licensing SAVI, said: “I’m really happy that The Warren has become accredited and scored 5 stars – it’s great to see them taking safety, security and vulnerability so seriously and from an LSAVI perspective, it’s great to see that the self-assessment displays its versatility and works for and recognises the efforts of food-based family venues. Well done to Callum and the team – great effort and worthy achievement.”

Callum King, General Manager of The Warren, said: “The safety of our staff and customers is paramount, so I am delighted to be one of the first pubs in Northamptonshire to receive a National Policing Award for Safety. Schemes like the Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative are vital in making sure our pubs are a safe and welcoming environment for all.”



Stephen Mold, the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, commented: “I want to see as many licensed premises as possible take the Licensing SAVI assessment, so it is great to see that The Warren is one of the first to take this step and demonstrate to its customers how seriously it takes their safety.

“Any initiatives and measures that can help people to feel safer, more confident, and reassured is to be welcomed. As the Commissioner, I am committed to doing everything practical I can to achieve this, in particular for women and girls. I would urge other venues to follow The Warren’s lead and sign up to this scheme.”

Licensing SAVI was developed at the request of the Home Office by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI), which works alongside the Police Service to deter and reduce crime. As well as provide safer and more secure venues for managers, staff, customers, and local communities, it also seeks to reduce demand on Police Forces, NHS Ambulance Services and Accident & Emergency Departments.

A YouGov survey of 5,050 adults aged 18-45 in England and Wales commissioned by Police CPI in Autumn 2021, found that 79% of adults agreed with the statement that ‘recent publicity around the safety of women and girls has made it more important for licensed premises to improve their safety procedures’.

The research also found that support for improved safety in venues is greatest among women – with 83% of women wanting improved safety in nightclubs compared to 75% of men; and 81% of women wanting safer bars and pubs compared to 70% of men.

Northamptonshire Police Licensing Team Leader Sergeant Simon Moreton added: “I’m pleased that we are able to work together to bring the LSAVI programme to Northamptonshire and help venues improve their safety and security, keeping their customers and their staff safe. It’s really encouraging to see the first venues gain their star accreditation and I hope more will join the scheme and show their customers that they have measures in place to ensure safety.”