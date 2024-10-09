Hilton Cambridge City Centre Win 2 Awards at the Cambridge Independent Business Awards 2024

Share Post Share Email

Hilton Cambridge City Centre was recognised with the Hospitality Business of the Year Award and the Green Award Highly Commended at the inaugural Cambridge Independent Business Awards 2024 hosted at the prestigious King’s College Great Hall. These awards salute those in the hospitality sector who consistently elevate guest experience and celebrate organisations which have sustainability at its heart, correspondingly.

“We are truly delighted and honoured to be awarded ‘Hospitality Business of the Year’ and ‘Green Award Highly Commended’ by the Cambridge Independent Business Awards,” said Richard Finn, general manager, Hilton Cambridge City Centre. “These accolades recognise our dedication to sustainability, community engagement, and operational excellence”

During the past year, Hilton Cambridge City Centre has undertaken numerous initiatives to reduce their environmental footprint and have actively supported local charities such as Spectrum, Wintercomfort Help the Homeless Cambridge, and Papworth Trust through fundraising, donations, and volunteer assistance. This have been sustained through initiatives which support Hilton’s Travel with Purpose ESG strategy such as the ‘Conserve to Preserve’ programme and the installation of the H2Ousewater self-bottling system, the team is dedicated to environmental responsibility and providing exceptional guest experiences.

“Our strong partnerships with local charities, our dedication to reducing environmental impact, and our focus on supporting the professional growth of our team are all sources of great pride for us. These initiatives have positively impacted both our organisation and the community we serve,” added Richard.