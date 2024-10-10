Bricklayers Arms, Bromley Opens After A £330,000 Refurb

Share Post Share Email

There was a packed house for the official reopening of our Bromley pub, The Bricklayers Arms following a £330,000 refurbishment.

The pub, affectionately known as ‘The Bricks’ by locals, reopened last month after the renovation, which kept the historic building’s original features and character while introducing a stylish and complementary contemporary feel.

Regulars and invited guests packed the town centre pub, which has been redecorated throughout using rich greens and cream, incorporating wood panelling, with pockets of snug seating creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

There is a new, welcoming bar which greets customers as they step in, and a second bar on the higher level, both of which are well stocked with beers, wines, and spirits, while new furniture and lighting has also been added.

There is also a new bespoke swing sign while the spacious courtyard garden has been transformed with new bench furniture for an informal feel and colourful planters. It also has a covered area for innovative interactive darts using the latest in social entertainment technology, which proved popular on the night!

Addressing the crowds, Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“Our aim was to reinvigorate this great pub, with something for everyone, including a big emphasis on sport. What we hope we have created is a great community pub and we hope it will continue to be at the heart of its community. We know how much this pub is loved by locals.”

He presented a £1,000 cheque to Reverend James Harratt, chairman of Bromley Relief In Need. The funds will be used to provide small cash grants to help those in need with items such as washing machines, furniture and other essential items. “We are really grateful,” he said, “this will make a real difference.”

Robin Stanton-Gleaves, owner and chairman of Bromley Football Club officially pulled the first pint, saying it was a privilege to do so, partly as he was born and brought up in Bromley.

“It looks great, doesn’t it? Come here for a drink, come here with your family and your mates. I hope all you locals thoroughly enjoy it and once you have had your drink, get down to the football club!”