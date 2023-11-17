Hilton Named No. 1 Best Place to Work in the World

Share Tweet Share Email

For the first time ever, Hilton has been named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This recognition – the culmination of eight consecutive appearances on the “World’s Best” list – also marks the first time a hospitality company has achieved the top honor in this best-in-class program.

Since first earning a spot on this list in 2016, Hilton has continued to build its strong culture through an unwavering focus on a creating a workplace that is inclusive, offers strong growth opportunities, is driven by purpose, and provides the kind of support that empowers its 460,000 team members around the world to thrive each and every day.

Simon Vincent, EVP and President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said:

“We’re proud to be named the world’s best workplace, which follows awards in more than 20 countries across Europe, Middle East & Africa. This award celebrates our remarkable team members’ dedication and the culture of innovation and inclusivity we’ve nurtured for more than a century. It’s a testament to the power of investing in our people to create an exceptional workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Hilton, along with the Hilton Global Foundation, also announced today that it will launch Hilton Cares – a program that will provide $500,000 in scholarships and financial assistance for both team members and members of the community passionate about building and growing careers in hospitality. Applications will open in early 2024.

To determine the World’s Best Workplaces each year, Great Place to Work invites companies to take part in a rigorous, data-based model that quantifies the employee experience. The process includes soliciting employee feedback through surveys, collecting data about company culture and workforces and achieving certification status. From there, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces™ Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2022 or early 2023.

This recognition is a result of positive feedback directly from team members among a workforce spanning 460,000 people across 124 countries and territories. In addition to the World’s Best Workplace honour, earlier this year Hilton was named the Best Workplace for Women in the U.S. and is honoured to have been recognized throughout 2023 as the No. 1 Best Workplace in multiple countries, including Argentina, Austria, China, Dominican Republic, France, India, Italy, Peru, Portugal, Switzerland and Uruguay.