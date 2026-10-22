Historic Birmingham community pub and venue The Anchor Marks One Year on from Being Saved from Closure

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Picture Credit hankandmargot

The Anchor Digbeth, the terracotta-fronted pub in Birmingham’s Irish Quarter that has held a licence since 1797, will mark 12 months since its reopening on Saturday 31 October with a seven-day programme of events and offers running from Monday 26 October to Sunday 1 November.

The week will be staged in collaboration with Midlands craft brewers Attic Brew Co and Church End, social historian Professor Carl Chinn MBE, traditional Irish session musicians from Comhaltas, Balti restaurant Shabab’s and independent city distillery Spirit of Birmingham.

Peter Connolly, landlord of Anchor, Digbeth, said: “In an era of experience-led bars and augmented reality, sometimes all you need is just a really good pub; and that’s what The Anchor is about. No gimmicks, no messing about, just a really good pub featuring pints, cobs and the craic.

“A year later and there’s still work being done, but if you have a passion for hospitality and keeping the place looking the best for our regulars and visitors, that’s always going to be the case.”

Peter continued, saying “We updated the beer garden over the summer and invested in some gorgeous olive trees and comfortable furniture outside.

“We’ve also upholstered what we call “The Galway Room” – our traditional snug – making it the perfect location for private parties and meetings, especially over the winter months, and we’ve got a few other bits and pieces up our sleeves for 2027.”

The week of events start on Monday 27 October with a specially-commissioned new illustrated talk delivered from behind the bar by respected Birmingham social historian Professor Carl Chinn MBE, entitled ‘Round About The Bullring’ which will explore the history of the Bull Ring, Digbeth and Deritend, as well as the origins of the Anchor itself. (7pm, ticketed, £10) plus booking fee.

The reputation of Anchor Digbeth as a renowned traditional Irish music venue will see the launch of a weekly live session from some of Birmingham’s most talented pipe, fiddle, bodhrán, and box players in conjunction with Irish cultural organisation Comhaltas, launching on Thursday 29 October.

The inaugural session will feature Vince Jordan, former president of Comhaltas, alongside Patsy Maloney (from 7pm, free admission).

Notable Irish singer-songwriter Peter Coughlan, who helped mark the reopening of Anchor Digbeth in 2025 playing live, will return to the Rea and Bradford Streets corner venue on Friday for acoustic tunes throughout the evening before a special lively anniversary performance on Saturday 31 October (8pm, free admission), joined by Birmingham musicians.

According to latest figures from industry bodies including the British Beer and Pub Association and Night Time Industries Association, the UK is losing between 5 and 7 pubs and up to 13 NTE businesses weekly.

Despite challenging national trading conditions, including a current cost of living crisis and energy bill increases, and localised issues such as major public transport infrastructure construction, since reopening Anchor Digbeth has seen support from regulars and visitors, including around the St Patrick’s celebrations in Digbeth, as well as home and away fans attending matches at Birmingham City FC.

In recent years, the pub has become a popular venue for craft and real ale fans, and many artists from the city’s cultural and creative communities.