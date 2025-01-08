Historic East Yorkshire Hotel Announces Closure After Almost 90 Years

Share Post Share Email

© Copyright JThomas and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

A historic seafront hotel & bar in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, has closed its doors after nearly nine decades of operation.

The Expanse Hotel & Marine Bar, a fixture of the local community since 1937, has officially ceased trading due to challenging business conditions.

The hotel was originally developed by Edmond Cooper Briggs, a resident of Horsforth, who cherished annual holidays in Bridlington with his wife and nine children. Briggs oversaw the construction of the 37-bedroom hotel, which opened its doors in March 1937. The property also featured a block of self-contained luxury residential flats, reflecting the era’s taste for high-end accommodation.

Remarkably, the Expanse Hotel remained within the Briggs family for four generations, weathering the trials of World War II, multiple economic recessions, Brexit, and the pandemic. Most recently managed by the family’s fourth generation, the hotel has been a testament to resilience and dedication.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the owners announced the closure:

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of the Expanse Hotel & Marine Bar.

The Expanse has remained in the same family since it was built in 1937 by our grandfather Edmond Cooper Briggs and continued by the fourth generation, serving our beautiful Bridlington for nearly 90 years. We would like to express our gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported us over the years.”

Despite the closure of the hotel and bar, the family plans to continue operating the property’s apartments and residential flats. They emphasized their commitment to supporting their staff during this transitional period and asked for understanding and patience from the community.

The closure of the Expanse Hotel marks the end of an era for Bridlington, as the property has been a prominent feature of the town’s seafront for generations.