Wetherspoon App “Here to Stay” Martin Confirms

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JD Wetherspoon has moved to set the record straight after a report in The Sun suggested chairman Tim Martin was preparing to axe the pub chain’s app and QR code ordering system.

The company said Martin’s remarks — which prompted the story — were made tongue-in-cheek in response to a customer letter, and confirmed that the app, widely used across its estate, will continue to play a central role in how customers order food and drink.

In a statement the company said: “In a Sun newspaper article (“Wetherspoons boss slams rise of QR codes to order food and drinks as it stops banter at the bar, 7 April”), it was stated that Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin, “bemoaned the rise of QR codes” and that “he may even decide to call time on the use of technology in the future.”

“In fact, in response to a customer letter in Wetherspoon News, which criticised the use of the “app” (in effect, the QR code), Mr Martin joked that he agreed with the customer since app users are unable to “[shoot] the breeze with the bar team… impressing them with… witty observations”.

“The Sun story has no basis in fact and has, unfortunately, created anxiety among dedicated app-users. Mr Martin has made it clear that the app is here to stay.”

Tim Martin added: “The journalist undoubtedly had a rush of blood to the head and struggled to understand my deft sense of humour. The app is very popular and Wetherspoon never had any intention of curbing its use.”