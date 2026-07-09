Holland & Barrett Opens UK’s First Wellness Pub

Image: Holland & Barrett

Share Post Share Email

Holland & Barrett has unveiled a wellness pub activation to encourage people to take care of their health over the summer.

Titled ‘The Wellness Tap’, the event features hydration drinks on tap and wellness talks today (Thursday) and Friday (9/10 June).

The new opening follows research from the retailer which shows 53 per cent of respondents believed that “chaotic” summer schedules negatively impact their sleep.

Lina Chan, director of missions at Holland & Barrett, said: “Summer is all about enjoying every single drop of sunshine. But let’s be honest, it’s incredibly easy to hit an energy wall before the season is even halfway through.

“Our State of the Nation’s Health study shows that 41% of adults reported a massive lack of energy over the last year, with summer heavily impacting this. We want to show the nation that you don’t have to compromise and miss out. By backing your body with a little wellness attention, you can say ‘yes’ to everything summer has to offer.”

Landing in the capital for two days only, The Wellness Tap puts a feel-good spin on the classic pub experience, bringing Holland & Barrett’s wellness and science-led solutions together through pub-inspired entertainment and expert-led moments to help guests feel refreshed and recharged all summer long.

Guests can pull up a stool to enjoy free drinks, including Hydration pints on tap, as well as healthy pub snacks, interactive pub quizzes (12:30 pm & 7 pm daily), expert-led ‘Pub Talks’ (1:15 pm & 6 pm daily), and live DJ sets, with the chance to walk away with premium wellness prizes to power them through the summer.

What’s on tap:

• Free hydration pints (alcohol free) on tap

• Free healthy snacks

• Interactive pub quizzes (12:30pm & 7pm daily)

• Expert-led Pub Talks (1:15pm & 6pm daily)

• Live DJ sets

• Chance to win wellness goodies (while stock lasts)