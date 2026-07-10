£27 million Boost for Pubs This Quarter Final Weekend!

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Pubs could generate an additional £27.5 million from pint sales alone for Saturday’s England match against Norway, according to the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA).

“Without doubt, the pub remains the best place for fans to come together and cheer on England, which is why we expect up to 5.5 million extra pints to be sold this Saturday during the England Norway match,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.

Pubs across the country served six million pints, 1.25m more than on an average Sunday night – during England’s round-of-16 victory against Mexico, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Greene King said it took 5,300 bookings for the game, more than for England’s round-of-32 match versus Ghana, despite the later kick-off time.

Saturday’s quarter final brings a renewed call from trade groups to bring beer duty in line with the European average, implementing a meaningful draught discount to support pubs.

McClarkin added: “As anticipation for the quarter-finals builds, it’s important to remember what our teams have in common. Both England and Norway pay some of the highest rates of beer duty in Europe, with England fans paying 12 times more than Spain.

“We’re asking the government to bring permanent relief to the sector by bringing beer duty in line with the European average and implementing a meaningful draught discount, keeping pints affordable and pubs the home of live sport.”