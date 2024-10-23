The Queen’s Head In Chesham Announced As Winner Of Fuller’s Glorious Gardens Competition

Share Post Share Email

Fuller’s has named The Queen’s Head in Chesham as the winner of its annual Glorious Gardens competition – an internal garden competition across all of Fuller’s 154 Tenanted Inns.

Now in its third year, the competition saw four Fuller’s tenanted pubs shortlisted, who were each visited for a final round of judging. Publican of The Queen’s Head, Paul Marsh, was presented with a plaque and a cash prize at an award ceremony hosted by last year’s competition winners – Michael Pearson and Charlotte Salaman at The Wych Elm in Kingston.

The Glorious Gardens competition is a celebration of outdoor spaces and the care publicans have put into them. As an extension of the pub itself, gardens attract customers throughout the year for a range of occasions – from after-work drinks and weekend socialising to alfresco family dining.

The other competition finalists were The Horse & Groom in Alresford, The Red Lion in Fernhurst and The Prince Arthur, Windsor.

Winning publican, Paul Marsh, said:

“I’m delighted to have won this competition. Our courtyard at The Queen’s Head is a beautiful spot that can be enjoyed year-round. My team and I put in a lot of work to ensure the area is as well-kept as the rest of the pub – so a big thanks to my team too.”

Iain Rippon, Fuller’s Tenanted Director, said:

“Congratulations to Paul – this is a well-deserved win. The competition was closer than ever – all of the finalists have fantastic gardens but the outdoor space at The Queen’s Head is perfect for all occasions.

“The courtyard at The Queen’s Head was the smallest of all the gardens in the final – but Paul and the team have used the space well. One feature that stood out in particular was the Sustainability Wall – which is covered in stories and photos highlighting the pub’s sustainability initiatives and its involvement in the local community. Paul’s work on sustainability has led to The Queen’s Head winning a BII Sustainability Champion Award.

“The Glorious Gardens competition is a great opportunity for our pubs to showcase their outdoor spaces – which are key trading areas year-round. I have the privilege of visiting the finalists to judge the gardens. It’s great to see the care our publicans take in looking after their gardens to make sure they’re comfortable for customers come rain or shin