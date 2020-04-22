Hospitality 4 Heroes Edges Towards £10,000 NHS Fundraiser Target

A social media fundraising campaign to raise money for frontline NHS workers has gone viral, as some of the hotel industry’s most well-known businesses show off their skills in aid of ‘Hospitality 4 Heroes’. https://www.gofundme.com/f/hospitality-4-heroes-challenge

The campaign, presented by James & Cranwell, a high-end headhunting company, asks well-known figures from the sector to upload a short video on social media performing a hospitality-related ‘how to’ demonstration, including such as cooking a dish or making a cocktail .They then nominate three other industry professionals to take part. So far, the likes of David Morgan-Hewitt, managing director at The Goring has demonstrated how to make the perfect dry martini, Knut Wylde, general manager at The Berkeley London has showcased his margarita making skills!

The post should include a link to the GoFundMe page, and creators nominate three friends or colleagues to do the same within 24 hours.

The challenge has been shared widely on social media and has seen Rosewood London managing director Michael Bonsor sharing his gardening tips, Corinthia London managing director Thomas Kochs demonstrate his Wiener schnitzel recipe and two-Michelin-starred chef Hélène Darroze cook tarte tatin on Instagram. Holborn Dining Room head chef Calum Franklin also showed off his magic skills.

The initiative is one of many set up by the industry to support the NHS and its workers during the coronavirus crisis, with a whole host of businesses delivering food to workers, setting up donation pages, and hotels pledging free overnight stays for carers once they reopen.

“This is our way of giving back to the incredible superheroes at the NHS,” explained director Warren Dawes in the video that launched the initiative.

“Whilst everyone’s priority is staying home and staying safe, we know that everyone is looking for ways to help,” the duo explain on the GoFundMe page. “We believe the Hospitality for Heroes Challenge is a powerful way to do that, whilst having some fun in the safety of your own home.”