Hospitality Action Launches Virtual GP Service – Accessible Healthcare Anytime, Anywhere

UK charity Hospitality Action has announced a new Virtual GP service as part of its market-leading Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), giving employees fast, flexible access to GP or Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) appointments anywhere, anytime.

The new feature follows the successful launch of the charity’s enhanced gold-standard EAP earlier this year, which already provides a suite of wellbeing tools and confidential support services to support hospitality employees. The GP service is extending that support, enabling clients to connect directly with a GP or ANP via a secure app or web portal to access real-time physical and mental healthcare.

Seamlessly connected to Hospitality Action’s EAP, this new Virtual GP service is available to employees covered by the Wellbeing Plus and Total Wellbeing packages. Whatever the issue, from grief or addiction to financial strain or physical health issues, this instant access service means that hospitality employees won’t be left to cope alone for long. It can also address everyday health concerns, prescriptions, referral letters and sick notes.

A single, seamless platform for both mental and physical health, the Hospitality Action EAP provides a place to turn in times of need. It helps employers nurture resilient, healthier teams who feel supported and better able to continue to give their best at work, reducing absenteeism, improving retention and boosting productivity.

Camilla Woods, Services Director at Hospitality Action said:

“Our comprehensive EAP already provides 24/7 access to clinical and critical incident support alongside a wealth of wellbeing resources. The addition of the Virtual Primary Care service takes this to the next level, removing barriers to immediate healthcare and helping hospitality people get the help they need, when they need without travel or waiting rooms.

“At a time with our industry faces significant pressures, investing in an EAP sends a powerful message to employees: that their employers value and care for them not just as workers, but as individuals.”

For more information on Hospitality Action’s Employee Assistance Programme, visit https://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/eap/