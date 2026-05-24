Ardent Pub Group Named in Top Ten Best Medium-Size Places to Work in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026

Share Post Share Email

Ardent Pub Group has been recognised as one of the top ten best medium-size places to work in the UK, ranking in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026, published.

The accolade places Ardent among 567 organisations across the UK recognised for outstanding workplace culture, employee engagement and overall experience. The group – which operates The Cadogan Arms in Chelsea, The George in Fitzrovia and The Hound in Chiswick – is listed in the Top Ten Best Medium-Size Places to Work, which covers organisations of 50 to 249 employees.

The recognition comes at a moment of significant momentum for Ardent. Since relaunching under its new name following a management buyout led by Founder and Managing Director Dominic Jacobs in December 2025, the group has reported 20% year-on-year sales growth and a 40% year-on-year uplift in EBITDA. Ardent is targeting new openings across London and beyond over the next three to five years.

Dominic Jacobs, Founder and Managing Director of Ardent Pub Group, said: “This means a great deal to us. Ardent is built entirely on people – the teams who show up every day and make the experience what it is. To be recognised at this level is a reflection of their commitment and the culture we have worked hard to build together. As we grow, protecting and evolving that culture remains central to everything we do.”