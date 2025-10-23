Mcmanus Pub Company Invests £350,000 In Northampton Pub Rebrand

Share Post Share Email

McManus Pub Company has announced a £350,000 investment to transform one of its most iconic Northampton venues, The Sir Pickering Phipps, into The Phipps, a bold, contemporary reinvention of a local institution.

Trading in Northampton for over 55 years and employing more than 200 staff across the county, McManus Pub Company has long been a cornerstone of the local hospitality scene. The Wellingborough Road venue first opened in 1998, with a touch of showbiz sparkle from Barbara Windsor, and now enters an exciting new chapter.

The extensive refurbishment combines Northampton’s rich heritage with a modern, high-energy design and offer, reflecting McManus Pub Company’s ongoing commitment to reinvesting in its estate and creating memorable experiences for today’s guests.

While the “Sir Pickering” name is being retired, the new identity honours its heritage and the town’s connection, whilst the updated look and feel brings The Phipps into a new era.

The redesign centres around a striking new bar, complemented by comfortable seating areas and a warm, sociable layout.

Gary McManus, Managing Director of McManus Pub Company, said,

“The Phipps represents everything we love about the modern British pub, heritage, hospitality, and great times. This investment allows us to create a venue that reflects Northampton’s character while offering something fresh, vibrant, and relevant for today’s customers. It’s about evolving with our community and keeping that sense of pride and fun alive.”