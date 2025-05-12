Hospitality Can ‘Redefine’ Oxford Street

Share Post Share Email

UKHospitality has signalled its support for the proposed development and pedestrianisation of Oxford Street, and said that hospitality is crucial to plans to bring the new area to life.

It said that leisure and experience-led businesses are critical to successful high streets in 2025, to cater to changing consumer behaviour.

A mix of hospitality, retail and leisure can satisfy this demand from the modern and future consumers, as well as allowing Oxford Street to further consolidate its credentials as a leading tourist attraction.

Hospitality in London already generates £40 billion in annual turnover and employs around 600,000 people, with the potential to contribute even more to the capital, if it is properly supported.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, and Julie Gingell, Managing Director of Docklands Restaurants and Bars and Chair of UKHospitality’s London group, jointly wrote to the Mayor of London to back the plans.

They wrote: “It is our belief that for this to be successful it is imperative that hospitality is used to animate the new pedestrianised area.

“When we talk of healthy, successful high streets, one important measure is the diversity created by a mix of hospitality, leisure and retail. All of these are important, and all work together.

“A mix of hospitality, retail and leisure will help redefine Oxford Street’s offer as an attractive destination for both domestic and inbound tourists. This, in turn, will help boost nearby businesses – be they restaurants, pubs, leisure or hotels.

“It is important we think innovatively about the spaces we’re creating so that hospitality can continue to create places people want to visit and, to do this successfully, hospitality businesses are a key part of curating a successful pedestrianised environment.

“We’re hopeful that these proposals can be showcased as a successful case study on how licensing and planning can work together to create a successful, thriving high street.”