Mayor Announces New £300,000 “Summer Streets” Fund To Boost Al Fresco Dining Across The Capital

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has today announced a new £300,000 Summer Streets Fund to boost al fresco dining and extend opening hours for pubs, restaurants and venues, in summer 2025, helping to grow the capital’s nighttime economy.

The action will kickstart changes across the capital ahead of new licensing powers that the Government intend to give to the Mayor of London to boost hospitality, culture and nightlife.

The fund will be delivered in partnership with councils across the city to support restaurants, cafes, small nightlife venues, pubs, late opening and businesses, including live music and LGBTQ+ venues.

London’s hospitality, leisure and tourism remains absolutely critical to the success of the capital and growth nationally, generating more than £46 billion every year* and accounting for one in ten jobs in London.

As temperatures rise and with more than five million tourists expected to visit this summer alone, the Mayor is working closely with London Councils and has written to local authorities and businesses, encouraging them to create more al fresco dining and extend opening hours.

Councils can apply for a share of the £300,000 fund to work closely with venues to create new outdoor eating and drinking hubs or extend existing areas, helping them to cut through red tape and provide guidance and simplify processes to enable businesses to extend their opening hours this summer.

The funding announcement follows the launch of the London Growth Plan in February, in partnership with London Councils, to support the city’s high streets, enabling local economies to thrive. The action comes as the Government announced its intention to give new licensing powers to the Mayor of London, allowing Sadiq “call in” powers to review blocked licensing applications in nightlife hotspots, grant more al fresco dining spots and cut bureaucratic red tape.

The Mayor is clear that this summer fund is an opportunity to work together this summer to drive growth and prosperity by giving diners, pub goers and those on a night out more time and choice to enjoy what London hospitality has to offer.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

“London is the greatest city in the world and as summer approaches and our city is set to welcome millions of tourists, I’m keen to put al fresco dining and later opening hours back on the menu.

“London’s world-class range of restaurants, cafes and bars is part of what makes our city special, but too often they have found themselves restricted through bureaucracy and rules constraining their growth. This new £300,000 Summer Streets Fund will help to kickstart al fresco dining and extend opening hours this summer, allowing the industry to thrive.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with councils and our fantastic hospitality sector to cut red tape and give the sector the boost it needs, ensuring decisions are made in the best interests of the city. Hospitality is one of London’s biggest employers so a thriving sector will drive growth and deliver more jobs across the city, helping us to continue building a better London for everyone.”

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said:

“London is beautiful in the summer and there are some incredible spots to enjoy a meal outside.

“Investing in al fresco dining and extended opening hours is not just about business recovery, it’s about reimagining our public spaces as vibrant inclusive destinations that support local economies, bring communities together and breathe new life into London’s streets.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“A growth-first approach to licensing and regulation that supports hospitality businesses, cuts red tape and delivers what customers want is the right thing for the Mayor to focus on. With the busy summer months fast approaching, new funding to drive the use of outside space can provide a real boost to the sector and I urge London boroughs to get behind this initiative.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“This is a vital and timely move by the Mayor that signals loud and clear: London is open for business and ready to thrive this summer. As the days get longer and temperatures rise, the ability for venues to trade outdoors and extend their hours isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. This funding offers a real opportunity to cut through bureaucracy, boost footfall, and give hospitality and nightlife the platform they need to flourish. We fully back this initiative and encourage boroughs to move quickly, Londoners and visitors are ready to eat, drink and enjoy everything our great city has to offer.”

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“London wouldn’t be London without our fantastic pubs, so efforts to help the sector overcome the many obstacles it faces are welcome. This is a positive first step to improve London’s licensing regime, and we look forward to working with the Mayor and the London councils to remove barriers that prevent pubs from doing what they do best – serving up great pints and a warm welcome to Londoners and visitors alike.”