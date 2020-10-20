Hospitality Charity Creates Covid-19 Resource Hub

Hospitality charity Only A Pavement Away has created a Covid Resource Hub (CRH) for hospitality workers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from trade body UKHospitality has revealed the hospitality sector is expecting a £73 billion drop in revenue this year due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Covid Resource Hub has been created to provide support to those who have lost their job or are at risk of losing their jobs.

Greg Mangham, founder of Only A Pavement Away, commented: “As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt across hospitality, we are determined to work with colleagues across the industry to offer as much guidance and support as we possibly can to individuals who are currently facing an uncertain future.

“From information spanning government benefits to mental and physical health, the CRH has been designed as a one stop shop to assist those whose jobs and livelihoods have sadly become at risk in light of recent events.

“As we overcome some of the most difficult months in living memory for our industry, Only A Pavement Away will continue to be there for those who need us most.”